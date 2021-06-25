For the past two decades, the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) Teen Closet program has enabled students between the ages of 13 and 18 to purchase new clothing and school supplies. Students from San Manuel, Canada del Oro, Ironwood Ridge, Ray, Winkleman and Superior High Schools eagerly shop in Oro Valley Target and Ross stores with the assistance of a volunteer and a $200 budget.
Eligible students enter the program their freshman year and they can participate during all four years of high school if they meet program requirements, which include:
- Six hours of community service
- C or better grade average
- Good school attendance
- A meeting with their counselor each semester
This year’s returning students worked very hard to maintain their GPA and complete six hours of community service during the CVOID-19 pandemic. These students should be commended for their perseverance.
SBCO Teen Closet volunteers serve as the students’ “personal shoppers,” tracking their spending prior to check out, bringing alternate sizes of clothing to the dressing room, encouraging students to consider the fit and durability of clothing choices and offering advice about how to stretch their budget. The students appreciate the support, and the volunteers delight in helping young people select clothing. Many of the students not only acquire the clothing and supplies they need for school, but also become smart shoppers, comparing prices and assessing the value of various items.
Shopping dates for the coming fall semester are Monday, July 26, Tuesday, July 27, Wednesday, July 28 and Thursday, July 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Currently 62 teenagers, including 35 new ninth graders and 27 returning students will be brought by their parents to shop. Vivian Enrico, Teen Closet Coordinator, anticipates about 15 students will shop each night, requiring the same number of volunteers each time. The shopping trips are held at the Rooney Ranch Shopping Center in Oro Valley. This is a very rewarding experience for both students and volunteers.
We need your help! If you are interested in being a volunteer on any of these shopping days, please send an email to Vivian@community-outreach.org or call the SBCO office at (520) 825-3302.