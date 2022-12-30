Many wonderful events are available for purchase each year at the Oracle Schools Foundation (OSF) Spring Fling Fundraiser. One of these events in 2022 was an elegant and entertaining themed Bourbon Tasting held on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at the home of Allan Lyon and Maria Menconi in SaddleBrooke. The theme for the tasting was a Speakeasy, in this case, named Nello’s Whiskey Joint (after Maria’s father who lived and worked in New York City during Prohibition and had a side job stocking a Speakeasy)! The hosts and co-hosts, Gary Spies and Gayle Hosek Spies, dressed the part of Speakeasy guests, as did a number of the attendees at the tasting.

Lest anyone think that this event was only about tasting Bourbon, it was also about amazing food to accompany the bourbon. The first two Bourbon tastes, Elijah Craig and Willett, were served with beautiful and substantial charcuterie platters that, in addition to meats, cheeses, fruits and olives, included homemade Pimiento cheese (commonly made, served and eaten on the southern Bourbon Trail in the US). With the food and drink came an explanation of how bourbons are created, and a history of each Bourbon tasted (by Gary Spies and Allan Lyon). In the background, as guests enjoyed their food and drink, David Devlin, Phoenix jazz musician and songwriter, crooned well known ballads. The third Bourbon was Angel’s Envy, accompanied by Pork Belly and Cornbread and Chicken and Waffle appetizers. It’s just possible that Chicken and Waffles and bourbon became everyone’s new favorite go to treat! The final bourbon tasted was Larceny, paired with a Gingerbread Bourbon Cream Caramel Trifle. As the sun set and everyone shared their opinions on the individual bourbons, the hosts provided Speakeasy sized pours for each guest of their favorite Bourbon from the tastings.

As guests left, requesting recipes and expressing their enjoyment of the event, they posed the big question. What kind of tasting will you hold in 2023? And, can we come? For anyone interested in finding out, or purchasing some of the other great events offered at the OSF event each year (including dinners, concerts, game lessons, cooking classes and art projects to name a few of the choices) watch the newspaper for the announcement of the details for the 2023 OSF Spring Fling, coming on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Monies raised at the Spring Fling support the Oracle School District’s Pre-School program for those who are three and four-years of age.