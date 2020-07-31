The Golden Goose Thrift Shop relies on a volunteer staff to raise funds for SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) and IMPACT of Southern Arizona. SBCO’s programs provide food, clothing and educational opportunities to children along a corridor that stretches from Catalina to Miami. IMPACT offers hard working families struggling to make ends meet and low-income seniors with a food bank, clothing and special services for children and seniors. Both organizations significantly help improve the lives of southern Arizona residents.
During the summer the Golden Goose always is in need of volunteers to staff the shop and help sort and price incoming donations. It’s a difficult time to recruit volunteers since many SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch residents spend their summers elsewhere. But COVID-19 has made this an even more challenging time. Fortunately, the shop has re-opened with many safety measures to protect the health of volunteers and customers, including:
· Customers and staff are required to wear masks while in the shop
· A total of 50 people allowed on the sales floor and in the back at any given time
· A new “route” through the shop controls customer traffic and encourages social distancing
· Dressing rooms are closed; customers cannot try on clothing
· Shopping baskets and customer service carts are sanitized after each use
· Donations are stored in pods in the parking lot to allow enough time and heat to ensure sanitization
If you are able to work at the Golden Goose this summer, your assistance would be most welcome. Shop hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Volunteers work three-hour shifts either on the floor in your assigned area or working in the back room. However, under the current circumstances, we would appreciate any time you might be able to give us. Volunteer orientation takes place every month on the third Monday at 3 p.m. Please call (520) 825-9101 for more information.