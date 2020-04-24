Did you catch the pop-up concert in SaddleBrooke at the end of March? If you were hearing the distant, lively, polka music of accordions; that was coming from residents Jim and Shirley O’Brien uplifting the community!
Although it was only 24-hours in the planning, it was a huge success! After many residents had been home-bound for several weeks, it hit a chord and people came together while still staying apart to raise money for IMPACT which is feeling an increase in need and a loss of revenue stream, as the Goose joined the movement to reduce the pandemic spread by closing, for community safety. IMPACT has also closed all its non-essential programs, but is committed to continue feeding Pima and Pinal residents, especially those families with children who do not have food, and our area homebound seniors who would not eat without us.
Shirley shared this with us: “Our generous SaddleBrooke residents donated just under $1,000 for our hour-long performance. There were over 30 golf carts parked and many more in drive-by mode, several cars, and a few cyclists. Applause was golf cart horns! The weather was perfect. We were delighted we could offer a small boost of morale and at the same time boost our local food bank. We always end our shows with "God Bless America." People stepped out of their golf carts, put their hand over their heart and sang meaningfully and thoughtfully.”
What an amazing idea Jim and Shirley O’Brien had. Their generosity and spirit of community always shines through in whatever they do! As if the pop-up concert wasn’t enough, they even pitched in a financial donation of their own to round the total donation to an even $1,000. That will buy a lot of food for those in need. Thank you Jim and Shirley, and to all who came out to enjoy a warm, sunny, toe-tapping afternoon together, emotionally closed out by a patriotic tribute to this great country of ours. We appreciate each and every one of you!