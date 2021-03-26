When word of the SaddleBrooke vaccination clinic reached the office of U.S. Representative Tom O’Halleran, he decided to see for himself what was garnering such attention. On Saturday, February 20, Congressman O’Halleran and members of his staff followed the routing signs around Ridgeview Blvd., until they arrived at the checkpoint queue where they were directed to an area near the gym. There, they met with Senior Village Executive Director Linda Hampton and Senior Village Board Chairman David Loendorf who briefed the Congressman on the background and functioning of the clinic.
The more that Congressman O’Halleran heard about the logistics involved in organizing the clinics where hundreds of cars and golf carts pass through various checkpoints, the more impressed he became. He was taken aback to learn that 65 vehicles pass through the checkpoint every fifteen minutes and exclaimed about the “expansive project” that could inoculate so many thousands of residents.
When the Congressman found out that this is all being accomplished by the work of 300 volunteers, he commented, “It’s wonderful the way America works with volunteers.” He could identify with our volunteer commitment because he said that he, himself had served in that capacity before he was drafted into politics. Since 2017, he has represented Arizona's 1st congressional district.
Congressman O’Halleran’s staff confirmed that other vaccination sites he visited were smaller and none on the scale of the SaddleBrooke clinic. During the course of his visit, he spent time chatting with medical personnel to learn more about their roles and met briefly with Brianne Spaeth, owner of Desert Life Pharmacy. Before he left, he walked through the recovery area, again impressed with the efficient start to finish process.
The fact that Congressman O’Halleran flew into Arizona from Chicago, and then was leaving right away to return to Washington DC attests to the importance he gave to SaddleBrooke. It is heartening to know that ripples of our successful clinic have reached far beyond our community in what Congressman O’Halleran termed, “An amazing operation.”