Senior Village at SaddleBrooke believe in its core philosophy of, “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.” This giving back to our own community can take many forms. Some people give money, some time, for others, it may be gifts.
Some, such as Beth Fedor, realtor, choose to work in partnership with clients to give back to the community. Beth and her partners at Realty Executives, Jo Parsons and Lynn Dent, wanted to be involved in non-profits that gave back to their communities. They created a list of specific charities, including Senior Village. When you buy or sell a home with them, 10 percent of their commission goes directly to a charity of their client’s choosing.
When asked why they added Senior Village to their list, Beth noted that their clients were choosing to move to SaddleBrooke over other age-related communities because it has much to offer, including Senior Village. They realized that the Village is meeting a need in SaddleBrooke that no one else does.
Beth stated that these donations have become a win-win; with their clients often become involved in an organization once they have made their donations. “Giving is a lasting connection to a community,” she added.
Carmen MacKenzie, Senior Village member, recently sold her home in the Preserve and is moving to the Unit 50 villas. Carmen enthusiastically supports the Village. “You guys do such a great job!” She also was so impressed by the donation program Beth and team had established, that she added some of her own monies to the amount donated to Senior Village.
The mission of the Village is to provide services to help members live independently and to serve as a resource if they decide to transition from SaddleBrooke. The Village’s “Give Where You Live” annual fundraising campaign, which is now under way, offers many opportunities for SaddleBrooke residents to keep their charitable dollars in SaddleBrooke and to meet the needs of our neighbors.
- As a non-profit, Senior Village is an Arizona Qualified Charitable Organization (QCO) which allows Arizona residents to donate up to $400 for a single and $800 for a couple which can be credited against your current Arizona taxes.
- If you are 70 1/2 or older, your IRA annual distribution can be paid directly to Senior Village before Tuesday, December 31, with no tax consequence.
- If you shop at Amazon, you can designate Senior Village as your charity in their Smilie.Amazon program. Amazon will make a donation to Senior Village whenever you shop through Smile.Amazon. Details at Smile.Amazon.com.
- Donations may be sent to Senior Village, PO Box 8584, Tucson, AZ 85738.
As St. Francis of Assisi so wisely said: “For it is in giving that we receive.” If you are considering where to put your giving that makes it count, please consider Senior Village and Give Where You Live. Call (520) 314-1042 for more information.