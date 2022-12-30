What a difference a year has made. Just last December, residents formed United SaddleBrooke (US) to promote greater cooperation between the HOAs in the short term and study the possibility of consolidating SaddleBrooke into one community and a single homeowners’ association in the long term.

What did residents see a year ago? Inter-board disputes, diverging rules and policies, duplication of services, and a weakening of community spirit. They kept hearing their neighbors say, “Being one SaddleBrooke would be great, but it’ll never happen.” Most importantly, US got started.

United SaddleBrooke club members know it will take effort—and time—to bring us together. They want to save time, cut costs, and enhance our quality of life through common policies, procedures, governance, and joint financing of amenities and facilities.

When I asked the US Board what they accomplished this first year, they answered,

Created an organization dedicated to the future of SaddleBrooke

Dramatically raised awareness of the need for more inter-HOA Board cooperation

Helped elect members to both boards who are open to more collaboration

Their first-year stats are impressive: United SaddleBrooke has more than 200 dues-paying members, hundreds more email supporters, 1,300 survey responses, and 6,257 unique website views.

What did US do in its 12 months?

Established contacts with BOD members in both HOAs

Supported HOA BOD members who share its mission

Held information meetings, potlucks, and a candidate forum

Organized a volunteer network that stuffed over 6,000 mail tubes

Sent over 6,000 emails

Posted 21 blog articles with 10,840 combined views

Generated 6,257 unique visitors to its website with an average session of seven minutes and 13 seconds

Hosting gatherings, operating in the black, attending HOA Board meetings and coffees, wearing US buttons, writing articles, and participating in the Activities Fair, US showed it is an ardent proponent of cooperation. Fellow residents started noticing and talking. In response, the two HOA boards issued a joint statement of commitment to stronger interdependence. A good first step!

The six-member United SaddleBrooke Board is made up of HOA-1 residents Bill Bengen, Jeff Grant, and Bob Bulakowski, and HOA-2 residents Kent Adams, Ron Bechky, and Maude Ruffin who admit a lot of work needs to be done to achieve their ambitious goals. They are calling all “Uniters” to action and hope you’ll get involved to help us all live, work, and play together better. The next meeting will be held on Thursday, January 19, at 1 p.m. in the HOA-1 Coyote Room. Everyone is welcome.

Happy First Birthday, United SaddleBrooke!