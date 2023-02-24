Some of us are old enough to remember the Disney song from Pinocchio, “When you wish upon a star…“ While that fairytale has been replaced with newer, more modern ones, which still entertain us and fill our hearts with joy, we often relegate that world of fairytales to our childhood as we face the increasing responsibilities of adulthood. We just don’t have time to think about faith or religious ideas which play little or no role in our daily life.

Is Christianity just a fairytale, as some members of my own family believe? First, we should define the term faith. In the letter to the Hebrews, faith is described by the author “…faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see. This is what the ancients were commended for.” The author lists a number of patriarchs and prophets from the Old Testament who accomplished great things because of their faith in God. Clearly, he believed the events described were actual historical events. Indeed much of our Bible is just intended as historical accounts. Many places mentioned in the Bible are found in Israel, the Middle East, and Mediterranean world. In fact, many of the accounts in the Bible seem to come from eyewitnesses.

The “hope” which we have is for our eternal relationship with God’s Kingdom as His children. The existence and power of this kingdom is experienced daily even though we don’t notice it. From the modern state of Israel to many good things in our civilization, faith in God has played a major role. Aspects of God’s Kingdom can be found in institutions like hospitals, universities, and the concept of the importance of human life. Furthermore, this hope encompasses all the promises Jesus made to His followers, including this one found in John’s Gospel, “Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. My Father‘s house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am.” He did not come to give us helpful hints about how to increase our productivity or be more successful in our pursuits. Instead, he said there was really only one pursuit that mattered. He said, “Follow Me”.

There are a number of miracles recorded in the Bible. In our material and scientific world such things seem impossible, but another way of viewing the miracles described in the Bible is to consider the reality of a God who is the creator and author of all things. If such a being existed, the miracles of the Bible become not only be possible, but would confirm His identity.