If you have ever been near a church or around a Christian, you have probably encountered a Bible. It doesn’t take a theologian to know that it has been the cause of great controversies. Wars have been fought over its interpretation. To many of us it must seem absurd to fight over a mere book. This is especially the case when one of the key messages of the book is supposed to be “love thy neighbor”.

The Bible can seem pretty formidable on first exposure. It consists of 66 books and letters written by over 40 authors over a period of approximately 1,500-years. The New Testament, written in the first century contains the historical and theological beginnings of the Christian church, while the Old Testament contains the writings of Judaism which also serve as part of the basis of Christianity. Jesus and almost all his early followers were Jews.

The only writings available to the early Christians were those contained in the Old Testament. Several of Jesus’ disciples and early followers wrote accounts of what they had seen, and these became known as the Gospels. One follower wrote a history of the early church, while another served as theologian and evangelist throughout the Mediterranean world, writing many letters explaining doctrine and resolving problems. These writings and others were circulated through various churches and often copied. Within 70-years of Jesus’ death, most, if not all of the writings contained in the Bible were in existence. Historians and archaeologists have found actual Old Testament writings from the fourth century B.C. and New Testament from the early second century. The church listed the books of our Bible by the early fourth century.

So, why is this book important? Is it a rule book for how we should live our lives, or at least some helpful suggestions? Is it just some old irrelevant group of writings from long ago? There are various views on the Bible. Some view it as the word of God, literally true and inerrant. Others say that it contains the word of God. Still others affirm that it contains all things necessary for salvation and that it is the unique standard for the Church’s faith and life. The best explanation I have heard came from a wise Episcopal priest, who once stated that the true significance of the Bible is that it is where we meet Jesus. If you would like to do, probably the best place to start is with the Gospel accounts of John or Luke.

There are many translations available and online sites, which show various translations. The New King James (NKJV) or the New International Version (NIV) are good options for most people. When asked what the best translation was, Chuck Smith, the founder of Calvary Chapel, answered, “the one you read”. That is sage advice, I would agree.

Steven Brakey is a pastor in the Global Methodist Church, M.A. Theology; Contact Information: stevenbrakey@yahoo.com; (207) 745-0975.