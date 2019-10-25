Many cities around the world have adopted the festive Christkindlmarket during the holiday season. The fairy-like Christkind (grounded in German culture) visits children, bestowing gifts to them once they are in bed and fast asleep. Thus, Christkindlmarkets celebrate German culture and feature “Old World” gifts, food and activities.
George Pusch and John Zellweger established Steam Pump Ranch in 1874. George was an immigrant from Germany and John hailed from Switzerland. The Oro Valley Historical Society (OVHS) decided to connect to their Germanic heritage this holiday season. As a result, we are presenting our first Christkindlmarket!
The Pusch House will be decorated in traditional German holiday style. Tours will be given and exhibits will feature the Pusch family history. Our Christkindlmarket will offer unique ornaments of many holiday traditions including; German, Native American, and Southwest. Buy a great hostess gift, trimmings for your tree and even something for the pooch! There will be some yummy treats and activities for the kids, too!
So, mark your calendars! The Pusch House and Christkindlmarket will be open on Saturdays beginning Saturday, November 9 through Saturday, December 21 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and on Second Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Don’t miss this great opportunity to connect with local history, traditions, and your community. We hope to see you there! For more information please contact Teri Colmar by phone, (847) 404-2352, or email, teri.colmar@gmail.com.