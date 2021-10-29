Our Women’s Ministry cordially invites you, your friends and neighbors to attend the 17th Advent Celebration hosted by the Community Church at SaddleBrooke. This event is highly anticipated and has become a special tradition for many of us as we look forward to celebrating the start of the Christmas Season.
This year’s Advent Luncheon will be held on Friday, December 3 at the MountainView Ballroom in HOA-2. Doors will open at 11 a.m., with the program beginning at 11:30 a.m.
Pastor John Miller will explain the significance of the Shepherds. He and his beautiful wife, Carol, will be delighting us with several Christmas Carols. Also, Aliyah Douglas will once again be performing for us. She possesses a marvelous voice, and we always look forward to having her with us.
Our special lunch includes a winter salad of mixed greens, grilled chicken, cranberries, apples, walnuts and bleu cheese with a maple vinaigrette or ranch dressing. Rolls and butter will accompany the salad. Our dessert will New York Cheesecake with berry coulis drizzle. If you have any dietary restrictions, please contact Liz at (520) 548-1646 after you have purchased your ticket.
Tickets will be sold through the HOA-2 Administrative Office from Tuesday, October 19 through Wednesday, November 24. Tickets are $25.
If you have any questions, please call Mary Baglien at (520) 825-1262 or Margaret Falkowski at (520) 469-7268.
The Women of the Community Church at SaddleBrooke look forward to sharing this joyous afternoon with you. CCSB is an all-denominational church meeting every Sunday at the DesertView Theatre at 9 a.m. Please join us.
Everyone is welcome!