It has been a while, but now we can start the “new normal” for Senior Village. Our volunteers may still be wearing masks and practicing social distancing, but we are available.
As a reminder to our members and other SaddleBrooke residents, Senior Village offers the following services:
GOING MY WAY - Volunteers provide transportation for members to doctors’ appointments, vet appointments, pick up prescriptions, grocery shopping, hair salons and other errands. Our services cover all areas of Tucson except airports.
HELPING HANDS - Volunteers help with simple chores around the house or yard. Some examples are computer support, replacing air or refrig filters, fixing doorbells and hanging artwork. Our website has a complete list of what we can and can’t do (see link below).
HOME AUTOMATION - This team instructs members on how to use voice-controlled devices such as Alexa to control lights and temperature in the home, play music, give reminders for taking prescriptions and more functions.
FRIENDLY CONTACT - Volunteers keep in contact with members via social phone calls or home visits. We also have our furry volunteers; Baxter is one of our certified therapy dogs who makes home visits. For your listening pleasure, arrangements can be made to check out free audio book players.
FUN WITH FRIENDS - Several monthly activities are scheduled to meet new friends and enjoy interactive participation such as book club, bocce, putters, game day and Men’s Social Hour. We also celebrate birthdays which include a no-host luncheon at HOA2 with cake and gifts.
RESIDENTIAL LOCKBOX INSTALLATION - Lockboxes can be purchased through Golder Ranch Fire District for a onetime fee of $65, and Senior Village will install at no charge. These boxes provide a safe, secure access to a house by 911 emergency personnel in case a door is locked, and the resident can’t get to the door.
MOVING ON - This service is designed to help meet the needs for members considering transitioning out of SaddleBrooke. The Senior Village team provides resources to assist members through the process of finding a long-term residence facility, learning how to downsize and arranging packing and estate sales.
MEDICAL EQUIPMENT LOAN PROGRAM - Senior Village helps members contact the local Community Church to access their loaner program and arrange transportation to pick up the needed equipment.
Senior village annual dues are $48 for an individual and $60 for a couple. Visit our website at seniorvillage.org or call (520) 314-1042.