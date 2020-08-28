My wife, Pat, and I have donated to the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Progarm because of our deep belief in the value of education. We think that no one should be denied educational opportunities simply because they cannot afford them.
Pat was fortunate to come from a family that valued education and saved money to finance her four years of college. I, on the other hand, was a “need-based” scholarship recipient who likely would not have graduated from college without the generosity of benefactors that I didn’t even know. Neither of my parents graduated from high school and they thought I was foolish to attend college rather than accept a job in the factory where my father worked.
I am proud to say that my decision more than 50 years ago not only changed the direction of my life, but also helped Pat and me instill in our children the value of education. They have advanced degrees and are now passing on those same educational values to our four grandchildren.
The gift of education lasts forever. Research has shown that children raised in poverty are 72 percent more likely to raise their own children in poverty. But education is the great equalizer, providing these kids the ticket to a better life.
Most SBCO scholarship recipients are first-generation college students who wouldn’t be able to pursue a college or trade school education without financial help. Serving on the committee that interviews and helps select scholarship recipients, I have been profoundly moved by some of the personal stories of some of our applicants. I have met bright and motivated high school students who work multiple part-time jobs but feel guilty saving money for college because their single parent needs every available dollar to make the rent and pay utility bills. It is not uncommon to meet students who have never owned new clothing and worn only shoes that were handed down from an older sibling. One applicant didn’t apply to her preferred college because she knew her family couldn’t afford the $60 application fee. When four members of the interview committee took up a collection and gave her school counselor the $60 for her fee, she broke down and cried on his shoulder.
A donation to the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Program not only helps the student who receives the scholarship, but likely makes a difference for his or her children and grandchildren as well. Because only the earnings on donations are used for scholarships, the principle in the fund continues to grow and help future generations of students. Please be generous and make a difference with a gift that keeps on giving. Donate to the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Program.
Donations can be made through trusts or estate plans, or you can reduce your income taxes by directing your financial institution to forward a portion of your mandated IRA distribution directly to the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Program. Or you can simply write a tax-deductible check (the minimum donation is $5,000). Always consult your tax advisor about potential tax benefits.
For more information, visit the SBCO website at community-outreach.org or reach out to Ron Andrea by email at endowment@community-outreach.org or call (520) 904-4831.