Willie Reich is a prime example of how volunteerism can bring joy to your own life while serving others. She is a familiar face at the Golden Goose, where she worked for many years as a volunteer in the clothing area and she also serves on the Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries membership committee. But most notably Willie has been a SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) volunteer since 1997, a 23-year history of sharing her time and talent to help others. In honor of her service, she is the recipient of the SBCO Lifetime Achievement Award.
During her tenure as an SBCO volunteer, Willie has served on the board of directors and the membership committee. She recalls, “In the early days of SBCO, we held teas to recruit volunteers and hosted small fundraisers.” She is a long-time volunteer for Kid’s Closet, including collecting and packing up donated toiletries for distribution through Kid’s Closet and Youth On Their Own. Since the inception of the Teen Closet program in 2001, Willie has volunteered to help high school students select new school clothing – in some cases working with the same students over the course of their four years of program eligibility. She really likes SBCO’s comprehensive approach to helping kids with food, clothing and educational programs.
According to Willie, “I get the most reward from working with the kids. I once helped a little girl at Kid’s Closet who declared she loved the color purple. We searched and found her a purple dress. She floated around the room in that dress! She was so happy. It really touched my heart.”
When her granddaughter was growing up, Willie also would donate her outgrown clothing and books to Kid’s Closet.
Prior to his passing six years ago, Willie’s husband, Joe, also volunteered at Kid’s Closet. He worked as a shoe fitter and was surprised to discover how many children had never seen a shoehorn before. Willie wasn’t. She knew, “So many kids had never been fitted for new shoes. And they were delighted to have a shoe box to take home and fill with their personal treasures.”
Recently, while standing in line at Walgreen’s, Willie was recognized by a young girl as a Kid’s Closet volunteer. She says, “Volunteering gives me a warm happy feeling. That I’m put on this earth to do something good.” She tells prospective SBCO volunteers, “It’s the happiest ‘hired’ you’ll have ever been. It can be exhausting—but you’ll feel good all over. Nothing but a hug from a kid can compare. And you’ll make some good friends.”
SBCO is always looking for volunteers for both long- and short-term commitments. You can help with a wide range of tasks—from staffing the office, to helping with fundraising events, tutoring, helping children choose new clothing or serving on our Board of Directors. The opportunities are endless.
To become involved, visit https://community-outreach.org/volunteers/ to see a list of volunteer opportunities and to complete an interest form. We’d love to have you join our team!