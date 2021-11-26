How would our holiday celebrations be without music? Pretty boring, humdrum and dreary!
Winds & Strings has the solution!
The FREE Winds & Strings Holiday Concert will take place on December 8 at 6 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom.
Please come and hum, sing, sway, move to the rhythm and enjoy the music of all the holidays during this season. The program will feature traditional music and the not so usual!
The concert is free just like all Winds & Strings concerts to the community.
We hope you will join us and enjoy the festivities at SaddleBrooke!