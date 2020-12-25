Tri-Community Food Bank is continually thankful to all SaddleBrooke communities for their generosity and support. Stepping up to share the burdens of your needy neighbors was exemplary. You have provided our clients with hope during the season and reassurances that others really do care about them.
We were able to provide 250 holiday food boxes with turkeys and hams with all the trimmings at Thanksgiving and at Christmas time. These were drive-by events conducted safely and smoothly with the help of 15 volunteers. We could not do our important work without you!!
We wish you a New Year filled with optimism, good health and happiness!