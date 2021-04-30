One of my favorite phrases is “There are many paths to the mountaintop.” For many of us, we are inching our way there through our 60’s, 70’s, 80’s and 90’s. Surprisingly, to me, one-in-26 baby boomers are expected to live to be 100.
Co-authors, Steve Franklin Ph.D. and Lynn Peters Alder, have interviewed more than 500 centenarians. Their book “Celebrate 100: Centenarian Secrets to Success in Business and Life,” shares insights to what lies ahead.
When asked, the centenarians if they are still having fun, the answer… a resounding YES!
One who enjoyed her ride was Margaret Dunning, who lived to be 104. I happened to see her on the news one night a few years back and she was driving her pristine, old Packard to the very end of her long life. She had collected and restored antique cars since the 40s. She had stated, “It’s a good ride and I am enjoying the opportunities provided by these later years.”
Many centenarians say they do not feel their chronological age; on average, they report feeling 20-years younger. Some say the trick is to not act your age!
- Have a positive attitude. Almost all of the centenarians the authors spoke with believe a positive, yet realistic attitude, is critical throughout one's life and described themselves as optimistic people. I personally think that having a purpose and passion is also important. Feeling that you have something to contribute and sharing your talents with others.
- Diet. Many of the centenarians did not promote a specific diet but rather eating in moderation. No McDonald’s “super-sized meals.” Others cut down on their meat consumption or were vegetarian.
- Exercise. The phrase “move it or lose it” certainly applies to longevity. Find an activity that you enjoy… walking, swimming, learning to play a sport— consider golf or pickleball. The key is to keep moving.
- Faith. I agreed that belief in a higher power was a key component. Almost all centenarians interviewed said that their faith has sustained them. Most believe they will be here as long as “God” has a purpose for them.
- Clean living. Almost 75 percent of the centenarians surveyed said they never smoked; most of the others stopped between the ages of 40 and 70. And while some never drank, most said they enjoyed only an occasional cocktail or a glass of wine.
- A Loving Family. Universally important to centenarian is family. They enjoy their roles as matriarchs or patriarchs, and many spoke of the pleasure of watching their younger generations grow and flourish. Sharing years of experiences, stories and wisdom to younger family members is important.
- Genetics. Picking the right parents and their genes may be a factor: however, not to be discouraged, many centenarians stated that their parents and grandparents did not live long lives. Living “well” may be a greater factor than we realize!
The biggest secret these centenarians shared is that living to 100 is worth the effort. Like climbing a mountain, we can aspire to reach that height, not just because it is there, but because the journey is worthwhile and the view from the top is unsurpassed.
Rev. Suzanne, a resident of SaddleBrooke, is an independent writer and speaker. She was ordained non-denominational in 1988, representing all faiths; her focus is “inclusive”. Email: spiritualoccasions@outlook.com.