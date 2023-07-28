Have you wanted to learn to ring handbells or wished for an opportunity to use your handbell skills? Mountain Shadows Presbyterian Church is starting up its handbell choir in August for a performance during the first worship service in September. Everyone is welcome to join us, including individuals that are not members or regular attendees of Mountain Shadows or that have no experience ringing handbells. Reading music is a plus but not required.

Beginning in mid-August, the handbell choir will meet. Individuals without experience or wanting a refresher will get more hands-on instruction from our Choir Director, Charmaine Piane Dame, at 11 a.m. for 30 minutes. Then, from 11:30 a.m. until 12:15 p.m., the full handbell choir will rehearse the four musical selections that will be performed during worship on Sunday, September 3, at 10 a.m. August handbell rehearsals will be Tuesdayf, August 15, August 22 and August 29, in Rooms 2/3 at the church campus (3201 Mountainaire Drive, Tucson).

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Contact the church office for more information. Reach Mountain Shadows Presbyterian Church via email at mspcoffice@gmail.com or call (520) 825-7858.