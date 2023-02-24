Join the Santa Catalina Catholic Church Mental Health Ministry for its March Mental Health Focus for “Exploring the Role of Spirituality in Grief.” Presented by Judy Rossman, a parishioner, Stephen Leader and a facilitator in Griefshare at Santa Catalina Catholic Church.

Everyone grieves differently. We will discuss how the experience of grief challenges our faith, and its potential for a deeper relationship with our God.

The sessions will be held in the Parish Hall at 14380 N. Oracle Rd. The same program will be presented twice so feel free to attend the one that fits your schedule.

Sunday, March 19, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, March 27, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.