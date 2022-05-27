If you would like to make a meaningful difference in the lives of local veterans in need, there is no better way than to support your local American Legion Veterans Service Organization. “The American Legion Oro Valley Post 132 has been a steadfast ray of hope to our local, less e fortunate veterans for years”. These are words recently spoken by the Chairman of the Tucson Veterans Serving Veterans Alliance. We ARE making a difference.

As a not for profit, veterans service organization without a facility of our own, fundraising is the only way in which we are able to fund our “care and assistance” programs which have been recognized and honored by military organizations and other veterans’ groups. The funding of our award-winning programs is dependent entirely on the generosity of the community.

To help us carry on our mission of hope, we are sponsoring our thirteenth annual charity golf tournament, Saturday, August 27 at the SaddleBrooke Mountain View Golf Club. Per golfer fee is $90 and includes lunch, super raffle prizes, contest holes and lots of fun, all for a worthy cause. One hundred percent of the proceeds stay local, and will be used to provide care and assistance to homeless and other veterans in need, and to the families of the deployed soldiers of our “adopted” Arizona National Guard and Reserve Units, our citizen soldiers. Please help us to help them.

For more information, reach out to Steve Didio, at (520) 332-9481 or stevedidio@comcast.net. For copy of flyer contact Steve or go to our website at ovamericanlegion132.com.

Available sponsorships are the Host sponsor $3,750, Contest Hole sponsors $1,500 each, We Care sponsors $450 each, and Tee Box sign sponsors $100 each. Donations to Oro Valley Post 132 are tax deductible and donations of any amount are gratefully accepted. Please mail donations to American Legion OV Post 132, PO Box 69665, Oro Valley, AZ 85737.

The American Legion has been fulfilling its commitment of selfless service to veterans, service members and local communities for 103-years.