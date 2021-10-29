SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) provides children with opportunities to succeed by supporting numerous programs that provide food, clothing and educational opportunities in nearby communities. Like most community service organizations, our programs in 2020 to 2021 were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools were closed to in person learning, school enrichment programs were cancelled and SBCO volunteers had to avoid coming in contact with others. Yet, the economic challenges in Copper Corridor communities, stretching from Catalina to Miami, were worse than ever.
During this challenging time, our volunteers came up with “work arounds” to ensure that students could receive the assistance they needed.
Kids’ Closet – Since children couldn’t come to the Kids’ Closet in Mammoth, the schools submitted lists of students’ names and clothing sizes. Volunteers then filled a “take out” bag with shoes, clothing and toiletries for each child and delivered the bags to the schools.
Teen Closet – Due to the pandemic, 79 eligible students— including 34 nineth graders and 45 tenth through twelfth graders couldn’t shop in stores. The Teen Closet program director sent $100 Target gift cards to each student. In the spring, this process was repeated with 35 eligible students.
Education Enrichment – Grants to schools and community organizations weren’t needed during the 2020 to 2021 school year, but the Mammoth-San Manuel Summer Enrichment Camp did request and receive a grant. This situation is reversing in the 2021 to 2022 school year with more grant applications being received and fulfilled.
Scholarships – Twenty-four new college scholarships were granted, bringing the total number of students receiving scholarships in 2020 to 2021 to 79. These scholarships were given to 69 four-year students, eight two-year students and one graduate student. T hose students in a two-year program receive $1,500 per year and those in a four-year program receive $3,000.
Food – The 2020 Food Drive was limited to monetary donations. The generosity of SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch residents resulted in a record-breaking collection of $226,000 for Tri-Community Food Bank. Thanksgiving food baskets were given to 62 families in Oracle, and families affected by the Asarco Mine strike.
Adopt-a-Family and Adopt-a-Child – During the pandemic, these programs distributed gift cards instead of wrapped gifts. SaddleBrooke residents’ contributions funded the distribution of Walmart gift cards: 544 $80 cards for families in San Manuel, and 126 $40 cards given to parents and guardians of children attending elementary schools in San Manuel, Kearny, Winkelman, San Carlos and Apache Tribal Social Services. SaddleBrooke Ranch donations funded the purchase of 107 $75 Walmart gift cards distributed to children in Oracle and 43 $75 Basha’s gift cards given to families in Oracle.
Your financial contribution to SBCO can make the difference in many children’s lives. Since SBCO is a 501c3 not for profit organization (Tax ID # 86-0843458), all contributions are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law. Contributions are also eligible for the Arizona Tax Credit for Contributions to Charities that Provide Assistance to the Working Poor.
Your donation will be acknowledged. If you make a gift on behalf of a friend or family member, in memory of a special person or in honor of an event or person, an acknowledgement also will be sent to the appropriate person or his/her family.
You can make a secure online donation at community-outreach.org using your credit card or your PayPal account (a PayPal account is not required to make a donation).
Or a donation can be made by delivering or sending a check (made payable to SaddleBrooke Community Outreach or SBCO) to:
SaddleBrooke Community Outreach, Inc.
63675 E. SaddleBrooke Blvd., Suite L
Tucson, AZ 85739
On behalf of many local children, we thank you for your support.