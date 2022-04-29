The Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries 2022 Bucks 4 Books Raffle provides funds for the three SaddleBrooke Community Libraries to purchase new books, audio books and DVDs. Raffle entrants are eligible for a total of eight cash drawings, sixteen celebration event ticket drawings and a final grand prize drawing in November. For the grand prize drawing, half of the money will go to the libraries and the other half will be split among three lucky winning ticket holders.

Here are our latest winners:

March drawing

Gail Fosmire – $100 cash prize

Thomas Christian and Barry Swartzberg – Books 4 Bucks Celebration tickets

Everyone who buys tickets by Monday, May 30 will be eligible for the May drawing and all other upcoming drawings.

Purchase 2022 Bucks 4 Books Raffle tickets online at https://sbfsl.org/raffle/.

In person ticket sales will be held at upcoming monthly FSL lectures. A list of upcoming lectures and their dates is provided at https://sbfsl.org/lecture-series/.

Ticket prices are:

One for $10

Three for $25

Eight for $50

20 for $100

Tickets must be purchased by those 18-years-or-older, who are Arizona residents or are visiting Arizona at the time the purchase is made. When you purchase your tickets online, you must be physically in Arizona, according to state regulations. (This will be confirmed during your online purchase.) Ticket holders do not need to be present to win. All winners will be notified by a phone call.