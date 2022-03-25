The Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries (FSL) 2022 Bucks 4 Books Raffle provides funds for the three SaddleBrooke Community Libraries to purchase new books, audio books and DVDs. Raffle entrants are eligible for a total of eight cash drawings, eight celebration event ticket drawings and a final grand prize drawing in November. For the grand prize drawing, half of the money will go to the libraries and the other half will be split among three lucky winning ticket holders.
We already have some winners to announce:
January drawing
Shaun Herndon – $100 cash prize
Colin Barnard and Karel Titone – Bucks 4 Books Celebration tickets
February drawing
Ruth Carolyn Leman – $100 cash prize
Jeanne Heyerick and LaVonne Ashwood – Books 4 Bucks Celebration tickets
Everyone who buys tickets by April 29th will be eligible for the April drawing and all other upcoming drawings.
Purchase 2022 Bucks 4 Books Raffle tickets online at sbfsl.org/raffle/.
In person ticket sales will be held at upcoming monthly FSL lectures. A list of upcoming lectures and their dates is provided at sbfsl.org/lecture-series/.
Ticket prices are:
- One for $10
- Threw for $25
- Eight for $50
- 20 for $100
Tickets must be purchased by those 18-years-or-older who are Arizona residents or are visiting Arizona at the time the purchase is made. When you purchase your tickets online, you must be physically in Arizona, according to state regulations. (This will be confirmed during your online purchase.) Ticket holders do not need to be present to win. All winners will be notified by a phone call.