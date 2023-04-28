There wasn’t much for the kids to do in San Manuel and Monmouth during the summer months. So, moms in the area were looking for some positive ways to support the growth of their daughters while giving them quality life skills. While girls softball seemed like a positive answer, there was no money.

So, along came the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke. With most of our community service projects, Rotarians roll up our sleeves to join in on work and the fun. But this time, the community just needed our financial support. So, we outfitted all the girls in the community to participate in the local girls’ softball. It’s fun going to sleep knowing you helped the girls of San Manuel and Monmouth have a better quality life and a summer filled with fun!

This is just one of many local projects for the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke. In addition to our volunteer work with IMPACT of Southern Arizona, we also volunteer for the Tri-Community Food Bank, Oracle Schools, San Manuel Schools, Coronado School, Copper Corridor Little League, the Oracle Community Center, the towns of Oracle and San Manuel and so much more. Whether our volunteers like to pack food, cook food, spend time with kids, help communities revitalize, deliver to shut ins, or clean up local parks and roadways, there is volunteer work for just about every interest. Of course, that’s what Rotary is all about: gathering with good friends to make a difference both locally and globally.

To tell you more about the Rotary story, Rotary was the world’s first service organization. Today, Rotary has grown to be the world’s largest volunteer organization. Rotarians can be found in more countries than the Red Cross, Starbucks, or even McDonalds.

The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is not only an award winning organization devoted to making a difference locally and globally, it is also a club that enjoys coming together for lunch and life long learning. We currently meet weekly at the Ranch House Brewery and Grill with programs in the Ballroom at SaddleBrooke Ranch for weekly programs. Plus, we enjoy getting together regularly for social events and service projects. We have fun working together with our friends to make a difference.

The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is open to anyone who is living or working in SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch, Oracle, Catalina, Oro Valley and all surrounding communities. For more information, call Wendy Guyton at (520) 404-5712 or send her an email at wguyton17@gmail.com.