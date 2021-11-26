Please join us on Thursday, December 9 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Reid Park for our Holiday Cookie Exchange! We’re looking forward to welcoming volunteers, donors, and friends to stop by Ramada #19 at Reid Park, socialize a bit with each other and the TIHAN staff, and bring some yummy cookies to enjoy and share. Vaccinated folks only, please, and feel free to bring a guest (vaccinated as well). Then, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. we’d love you to stay and help us package up cookies that we’ll be distributing to our CarePartners the next day.
RSVPs are encouraged— please let us know if you’re planning to attend – call (520) 299-6647 ext 202 or email Scott@tihan.org. We’ll be at Ramada #19 on the west side of Reid Park (facing Country Club).