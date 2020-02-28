Robert Casillas garnered a SaddleBrooke Community Outreach college scholarship through his hard work and community service. He graduated first in his high school class with a 4.0 grade point average and served as President of the Student Council. In addition to working part time for the Town of Hayden, Robert served as Vice President of the Junior Chamber of Commerce and organized and delivered food baskets to local families. He helped organize the local blood drive and volunteered with the Pinal County Youth Reading Program and the Little League baseball program.
“Being the recipient of the Community Outreach Scholarship means that I am financially able to attend the University of Arizona to pursue a bachelor’s degree in nursing,” Robert said, explaining that, “I knew that continuing my education would be costly and this scholarship will help me purchase many of the materials I need. I am honored that the SBCO Scholarship Committee chose me as a recipient and I sincerely appreciate their contribution to my future success.”
SaddleBrooke Community Outreach selects scholarship students based on their grades, community service and financial need. They must also submit an essay explaining why they deserve the scholarship and submit letters of reference. As a final step, they are interviewed at their school by a team of SBCO volunteers from the scholarship committee.
“The Copper Corridor” north of SaddleBrooke is a series of small, rural communities that were devastated by the closing of copper mines. Over 25 percent of the families living in this area meet the federal definition of poverty. For the children in these families, education breaks the cycle of generational poverty and is the ticket to better lives for them, their children and their grandchildren.
