Cassandra Frye was not only an honors student in high school, but also a rodeo champion and an entrepreneur. Now, she is beginning her studies in pre-veterinary medicine at Arizona State University with the support from a SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) college scholarship.
Cassandra grew up on a small ranch and started her own pet-sitting business while she was in high school. She took care of farm animals, household pets and even exotic animals in order to save money for college. Eventually she grew her business, “Cowgirl Pet Sitting,” so she could hire a few part time helpers. In her spare time, Cassie competed in barrel racing and won first place in a 2016 rodeo competition in Phoenix.
According to Cassie, “Being raised by a single mother with two children, I knew she couldn’t afford to send both of us to college. So, this scholarship has given me the opportunity to pursue my dream of attending college and becoming a veterinarian. Without the generosity of the SaddleBrooke community, I would not be able to attend Arizona State University. I am very grateful for this opportunity and I admire the SaddleBrooke community for helping students, like me, further their education.”
After a rigorous selection process, SBCO provides scholarships of $3000 per year to eligible four-year students and $1500 per year to selected community college and trade school students.
This year, SBCO is expanding the scholarship program by setting up a “Scholarship Endowment Fund,” which is funded through estate plans and current donations. Endowment funds are preserved for generations, and only the interest earned is used to provide scholarships. Overall, this endowment creates a legacy for the donor, which lasts long after his or her life ends.
While SBCO accepts donations of any amount, a minimum of $5,000 is required for contributions to the Scholarship Endowment Fund. For more information, contact Ron Andrea at