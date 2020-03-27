Since voters approved the override continuation and bond for the Oracle School District last November, I’ve had a few people ask me “who will provide oversight of the projects and spending?” My quick answer to this question is “your governing board.” We take our oversight responsibility very seriously and are committed to delivering return on investment for both our students and our taxpayers.
Now the real work starts, with careful execution of a smart implementation plan! First, we interviewed three architectural firms to ensure we had a design team that understands the District’s needs. In the end we selected BWS Architects and approved the contract with them at our February meeting. We also interviewed three project management firms to ensure optimum strategic and day-to-day oversight of all the bond projects. We anticipate approving this contract at our March meeting.
Our next steps are to work with our project partners to determine the most efficient and effective order of project implementation. Based on this plan, the Board will interview and then select a construction management firm to start turning dirt.
Beginning in June 2020, you’ll be able to visit our website at www.osd2.org or follow Mountain Vista K-8 School on Facebook for updates on project progress. As always, you are more than welcome to attend our governing board meetings, currently held on the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Mt. Vista Library. We also hope you’ll join us for a community celebration we will host around the start of the next school year. We are so grateful for your support and will continue to look for ways to show you both our appreciation and also, to keep you informed about progress along the way.
It is an honor for us to serve both the students of the Oracle Elementary School District, and all of you in all the communities we serve. We appreciate your support and the trust you have placed in us and our school district.