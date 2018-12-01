Recently a friend of mine was walking his leashed dog on the golf course when it was attacked by two coyotes. Luckily he was able to retrieve his pet with only minor physical damage and perhaps some psychological stress. I often ask people, who are walking their dogs on these long, retractable leashes, if they are” getting any bites?” If you put bait on a line, aren’t you fishing?
From barren mountain landscapes to the lush greenery of golf courses, coyotes range throughout Arizona and are one of the state's most common wild animals. It is far more common to hear rather than see them. They feed on small mammals like rabbits, mice, and squirrels and have also been known to eat snakes, birds, lizards, and even larger mammals like deer. While most of the coyote's diet consists of small mammals, they do eat some fruits and vegetables as well. Ideally, coyotes prefer fresh meat, but they have been known to consume carrion.
Smaller than wolves and generally larger than dogs, coyotes boast coats that vary in color from gray to yellow. Most of Arizona's coyotes sport the telltale yellow desert coats. Mature animals can reach a weight of about fifty pounds and grow as tall as forty inches. They are known for their considerable agility and speed, which can reach up to forty miles per hour.
Typically, coyotes hunt in pairs. Preferring to hunt by night, they have been spotted during daylight hours as well. Their range is about fifteen miles of their dens. While they are able to build their own den, they frequently use the abandoned burrows of badgers or other similar creatures.
After a gestation period of about sixty days, a coyote mother gives birth to a litter that ranges in size from one to six pups. It then takes roughly thirty-five days to completely wean them. Both father and mother feed the pups with regurgitated food from their hunts; they are considered to be very good parents. The pups grow surprisingly fast and reach their full size within one year of birth. Nearly mature male pups tend to leave the pack, while female pups stay behind to form the pack's nucleus.
Communicating through a series of yips, barks, and howls, they can be heard at any time of day. However, it is most common to hear them around dusk when they become active. When the adults return with a rabbit or other food for the young pups, you will often hear a lot of excited yelping and commotion from the pack. This will often get the attention of SaddleBrooke residents.
Coyotes eat pet food, knock over unsecured garbage cans, or may walk along the tops of walls around homes in search of unattended dogs and cats to eat. They consider large or loud dogs to be a threat to their territory and consequently can become aggressive. So, keep your dogs on short leashes and don’t allow them to roam free.