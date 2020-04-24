Yes, this is a very difficult time in our community, nation, world due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading itself through our lives in every way possible. It is making our health needs more difficult to maintain and the jobs of our health workers more fragile in how they can assist us with meeting our health needs.
We who are the caregivers to our Neurologically impaired loved ones of Dementia, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, MS, ALS, Stroke, PCP, many more are being pulled so much harder with their daily care. So many of the organizations who were able to give therapy, support and information are closed or limited in personnel to assist us. Even the groups such as ours, had to stop the monthly meetings due to a total lock down of both homeowner facilities and meeting rooms.
Therefore, it has been decided by our board, with so much lack of information when our lives will be allowed to return to normalcy, to stop our monthly meetings until Wednesday, October 16. At that time hopefully, we can resume our speakers, and discussions.
Please feel free to reach out to either myself, Esta Goldstein or Marilyn Sellers. You can phone me at (520) 825-1181 or email me at jsda38@icloud.com. To reach Marilyn Sellers, call (520) 818-0965 or email her at wwsellers@wbhsi.net. Please email us both with any questions or needed information.
Everyone stay safe, well, know there is help, you just have to ask.