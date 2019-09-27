For many years, I routinely used a virtual credit card system for online shopping. The bank offering the program suddenly gave me just two weeks’ notice that the service would be discontinued. I was referred to a list of digital wallets which “will provide our customers with an enhanced level of protection and a better user experience.” I’m still researching, but have found a lot to consider.
A digital wallet is an electronic device, or software that allows cashless transactions to be made. The term digital wallet is broad and, like a physical wallet, can hold more than one thing. In the case of digital wallets, this can encompass both ID verification and one or more payment systems. For example, a digital wallet may contain data allowing purchases from several credit cards, and a means to interact securely with a merchant’s payment processing equipment.
Pay Pal, used for many eBay transactions as early as 2001, was one of the earliest examples of the digital wallet concept. Banks and credit card companies offed virtual credit cards as early as 2009. The combination of the affordable smartphone and the digital wallet has created the mobile wallet, the latest trend in the financial world, which seems to be especially attractive to the millennial generation.
Digital wallets (also called eWallets) have been well accepted in Asia and Europe. Half of all purchases in China are now mobile wallet transactions. Consumers in the United States have been far less enthusiastic. Millennials (those born from born 1981 to 1996) are the largest group of digital early adapters, while senior citizens have shown little interest to date.
The most popular mobile wallet apps in the US are Starbucks, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Pay and Pay Pal. Worldwide, there are hundreds of alternatives available! This is a rapidly growing 500-billion-dollar industry and everyone wants a piece of the pie! New services are constantly under development, while existing products are being acquired by more established firms. Numerous financial institutions that aren't banks offer digital wallets, such as digital currency exchanges.
Most apps charge merchants but are usually free to consumers, although some apps do charge transaction fees or service fees, particularly for person to person cash transfers. Some apps are widely accepted while others are very limited in scope. The Starbucks app is our most popular mobile shopping app of all and yet accepted in just one venue—yup, its Starbucks. Multipurpose apps attempt to replicate physical wallets by allowing users to store a number of different credit cards, debit cards, gift cards, loyalty cards, and more in one wallet. A few applications are now international, challenging the expensive Western Union and MoneyGram monopoly on such personal transactions.
While most of the promotional literature typically states that mobile transactions are safe and secure, detailed information is usually not forthcoming. There are no apparent industry security standards or guidelines to follow. If you do decide to give a digital wallet a try, research carefully, setup two-factor authentication on your smartphone and remember to read all the fine print before signing up! Better safe than sorry!