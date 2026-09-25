Family and friends are a big part of the holiday season. Countless people reunite with family and friends between late November and early January, and many even host loved ones during this festive time of year.

Hosting loved ones during the holiday season can fill a home with love and laughter. Hosting can save guests the cost of staying in a hotel, but it can put a strain on hosts' finances at a point in the year when budgets may already be stretched thin. Thankfully, there are many ways to stay within budget when hosting for the holidays.

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Trim the guest list. Rising food costs have been a topic of discussion for much of the year, so hosts can anticipate spending more to feed their guests in 2026. The Economic Research Service reports that food-at-home costs increased by roughly 3 percent between June 2025 and June 2026, and the cost of holiday season staples like beef and veal experienced particularly large price swings. The ERS also notes that food prices tend to spike each December due to increased demand. Hosts can combat rising food costs by trimming their guest lists to include only family and close friends.

Shop in advance. While food costs tend to spike in December, many holiday season staples can be purchased in advance and frozen. Beef, chicken, veal and other main courses can be purchased prior to December and stored in the freezer. This can help hosts avoid rising food costs and also offers a way to spread out hosting-related costs, so hosts are not spending extra money on food during a time of year when they also need to shop for gifts and possibly even spend on travel.

Request that guests help to share the cost. Hosts may handle the cooking, but that does not mean they need to provide everything. Ask guests to bring snacks, desserts and beverages. Sharing food and beverage responsibilities saves hosts money and many guests would love to pitch in.

Simplify at the bar. Alcohol prices do not necessarily experience the same dramatic spike in cost as food come the holiday season. But spirits can still be expensive, and prices can always rise. When planning the drinks menu for a holiday party, hosts can emphasize simple and less expensive beverages like beer and wine. Cocktails might be a go-to for some people, but they often require multiple ingredients in addition to the more costly spirits like whiskey and vodka.

Hosting for the holidays can make the season more fun but also more expensive for hosts. These strategies and more can help hosts stay on budget this December.