So - what’s up with the market? Have you been wanting to know more about the market and investing? The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke proudly presents Eric Erickson, who daily helps busy professionals and retirees diversify their portfolio to create safe cash flow through my Targeted Asset Control system. Eric will be presenting a program on “Market Update & 6 Principles of Investing” on Thursday, September 5th at the SaddleBrooke One Clubhouse. Members of the community are welcome to attend our programs.
Visitors are welcome to join us for lunch before the program. We generally begin ordering lunches around 11:15 a.m. There are 3 menu options ranging from $7.50 to $12.50 or less. After a short meeting, our programs usually begin at approximately 12:20 p.m.
The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is not only an award winning organization devoted to making a difference locally and globally, but it is also a club that enjoys coming together for life long learning. We meet weekly for lunch with friends and have an excellent program of learning. If this sounds like something of interest to you, come visit our friendly club, and learn more about Rotary.
The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is open to anyone who is retired, living or working in SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch, and all surrounding communities. If this sounds like something of interest to you, come join us for lunch on any Thursday at 11:30 at the SaddleBrooke One Clubhouse, and meet our members. For more information, contact Wendy Guyton at 520-404-5712 or wguyton17@gmail.com