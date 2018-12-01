Ever since reading “Voyage of the Beagle” as a young man, I dreamed of some day visiting the Galapagos Islands. Just think - I could see the finches, the Blue-footed boobies, and the giant tortoises made famous by Charles Darwin.
Of course, as a kid I thought of running all over the islands, discovering new species, and perhaps writing my own scientific journals. Well life has a way of putting off our plans and by the time I got to the Galapagos in November 2010, I was way past the point of “running” anywhere. However the Galapagos Islands certainly did not disappoint. Sea lions played in the surf, marine iguanas sneezed and did pushups, mockingbirds landed on my shoulder looking for my water bottle, boobies danced, and Sally Lightfoot crabs scuttled while frigates soared overhead.
The proximity and abundance of the wildlife blew my mind. Although these islands are home to about 30,000 inhabitants and host 200,000 plus visitors a year, the Islands are well controlled and protected by the Ecuadorian government, as they should be. When we were on this cruise the ship had a very regulated schedule. Each ship was assigned a time and location where it could send its passengers ashore. When you go ashore the paths are marked by white stakes, and you must stay on the paths to protect the nature of each place. When you go ashore your group is accompanied by a trained “naturalist”. For this reason I would consider this a “one-in-a-lifetime” trip because if I went again I would be going to the exact same spots.
On our ship we were given a choice of a short hike or longer hike (usually one or two miles) on each excursion ashore. I always took the short hike; the rest of the group took the long hike. The difference - I was always alone with one naturalist while the other 16 or so were together with another naturalist. This allowed me to set up my camera shots without shooting over someone’s head. I was also able to let the wildlife come to me without a crowd of noisy people scaring them away, and by the end of the day I had the best close-up shots of the most timid animals.
When my wife came upon me resting on a rock near the beach she took a picture of a sea lion that had come up to me and rested her head on my lap. Now you are not allowed to touch any of the wildlife on the islands, but apparently this rule does not keep the wildlife from touching you.
Do yourself a favor and travel to the Galapagos. You do not need to be an ornithologist or a biologist to be captivated by the significance of the Galapagos. It is the land that time forgot where harmony between animals and humans exists.