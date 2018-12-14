Tucson, AZ- The Golder Ranch Fire District is mourning the loss of their beloved fire district board member David Dahl. Mr. Dahl passed on the morning of December 14, 2018 from existing health issues. He was in hospice care at his home in SaddleBrooke. Details about services for Mr. Dahl will be forthcoming. Mr. Dahl has two grown sons and a devoted and loving wife, Camille.
“Mr. Dahl was more than a fire district board member, he was a member of our family and has left an indelible mark on our organization and on our hearts,” commented Fire Chief Randy Karrer.
Mr. Dahl was appointed as a board member on August 9, 2007 to the fire district governing board. He also held a position on the local pension board during his tenure with the district. He was well respected for his diligence and unwavering devotion to the firefighters and staff of the fire district. He and his wife Camille were regular attendees at events and fundraisers for children in the community as well as at events that supported firefighter health and safety. Mr. Dahl was a proud advocate of the fire district and would sometimes stop by fire stations and administrative offices to say hello and inquire about the well-being of employees and their families. He took his role seriously and cared personally for those who were impacted by the decisions the board would make. Mr. Dahl will forever be fondly remembered by his fire family.