With a hard freeze predicted for Friday night and the subsequent several nights, don't forget your birds, and especially your hummingbirds. Beginning Friday night you should bring your hummingbird feeders inside once they have finished feeding (when it turns dark), and rehang the feeders as early as possible the next morning. We're not sure if the early morning low temperatures will be low enough to freeze room-temperature sugar water this time, but even sugar water will freeze if it is cold enough, long enough. Watch your feeders as long as the temperature is below freezing, and if ice forms in the feeder, retrieve it and thaw the sugar water. If you are using all plastic feeders, you can do this in the microwave easily. Be sure to test the thawed sugar water to insure that it is not hot to the touch when you re-hang it. With a prolonged below freezing cold spell, you may have to repeat this multiple times.
Hummingbirds are particularly vulnerable, since both nectar and insects are hard to come by in severely cold weather, so these feeders can make the difference between life and death.