The SaddleBrooke Health Fair Planning Committee has regretfully decided to cancel this year’s Health Fair scheduled on Saturday, October 24. This is the first time that the Fair has been canceled in nearly 23 years.
After a detailed discussion on masks, social distancing, limited exhibits and restricted attendance, it was decided that there was no way to guarantee the health and safety of exhibitors, volunteers and residents. It would simply not be appropriate to host a large event designed to enhance the health of the community in the midst of a contagion that might increase exposure to people who attended. The fact that most of our active adult retirement community is in the vulnerable age range was a serious consideration in the decision-making.
It is the hope of planners, volunteers, screeners and exhibitors that next year will once again feature this popular annual event.