Test your knowledge. What misunderstood food category can:

Lower heart disease risk.

Lower stroke risk.

Lower Type 2 diabetes risk.

Reduce cancer risk.

Lower “bad” cholesterol.

Reduce obesity risk.

Slow cognitive decline.

Maintain a healthy gut microbiome.

Improve digestion.

Improve metabolism.

While there are many possible answers to this question, the food category many people need to understand better is whole grains. Studies prove that people who eat more whole grains as part of a healthy diet have a reduced risk of chronic diseases. Whole grains provide many nutrients vital for health, especially fiber, a dietary component severely lacking in the American diet. Despite consistent grain-bashing, some grains are good for you. The key is identifying and choosing whole grains containing all the essential nutrients in Mother Nature’s seed. Many vital nutrients are removed or lost in food processing.

I love that there’s a whole month devoted to whole grains—September! No matter what time of year it is, I love whole grains. What’s not to love? Besides being fiber-rich, they also contain B vitamins like niacin, thiamin, and folate and essential minerals like iron, zinc, and magnesium. To celebrate these hearty, nutritious foods in September (and year-round), work them into your diet as often as possible.

There are multitudes to choose from barley, farro, oats, purple rice, quinoa, wild rice and rye, but I am fond of three Arizona-grown grains: Sonoran white wheat, purple barley and Emmer farro. Hayden Mills raises these grains in Queen Creek, and many of their products can be purchased as whole berries, flours, or mixes at AJ’s Fine Foods, Whole Foods, and Time Market. All can be found online*. To increase whole grain intake, home bakers can replace half the white flour with white whole wheat white flour recipes for cookies, muffins, pancakes and bread.

Up to six servings daily are reasonable, depending on your weight and health goals. A serving is one-half cup cooked or one-ounce dry weight. To achieve this, try replacing refined versions of everyday foods with these whole alternatives:

Whole-grain crackers (I love the white Sonoran wheat crackers from Hayden Flour Mills), English muffins, pita pockets, pasta, and tortillas.

Whole-grain ready-to-eat cereal like bran flakes, shredded wheat, oat loops, and my husband’s favorite, Nature’s Path Heritage Flakes.

Brown basmati rice.

Whole-grain mixes like the one suggested in the accompanying pancake recipe.

Have you tried Barrio Baking Company (Tucson) or Mediterra Bakery (Coolidge) bread? Both use Arizona-grown grains. In 2022, Barrio Bakery won the James Beard Award, and Hayden Flour Mills was nominated for the 2023 award. When grocery shopping, read the ingredient label and purchase grain products with the first ingredient, “whole.” Don’t be fooled by the tag “multigrain,” where the first ingredient is wheat flour instead of whole wheat flour.

*Visit haydenflourmills.com. Here, you can use the SADDLEBAGNOTES discount code at checkout to apply a 20 percent discount on White Sonora Pancake Mix (discount applies to retail box and 4.4 lb. bag sizes). Offer is limited to new Hayden Flour Mills customers. One use per customer. Expires October 31, 2023.

Disclaimer: I purchase and use ingredients from Hayden Flour Mills and receive no compensation from the company that permitted me to publish the accompanying recipe for Pumpkin Pancakes and provided the unique promo code for Saddlebag Notes readers.

Nancy Teeter is a Registered Dietitian and a SaddleBrooke resident. Though mostly retired, she is passionate about sharing her nutrition knowledge with others. This article should not replace advice from your medical provider. Pumpkin Pie Pancakes

Makes 12 4-inch pancakes

Ingredients

1 cup Hayden Flour Mills White Sonora Pancake Mix

3/4 cup water

1/4 cup pumpkin puree

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground ginger

1/4 tsp ground cloves

Toppings

Chopped pecans or walnuts

Maple syrup

Directions

Mix all the ingredients in a large bowl.

Pour 2 tablespoons of batter per pancake onto a hot skillet. When the pancake is full of bubbles on the top, it’s time to flip it. Cook for another minute or until golden.

Top with chopped pecans and warm maple syrup.

NOTE: Please see the article for information on Haden Flour Mills and a promo code if you order from their online store. The mix is also available at AJ’s and may be available at Time Market in Tucson.

Reprinted with permission from Hayden Flour Mills.