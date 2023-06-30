“Pain is inevitable. Suffering is optional.” – Haruki Murakami

Despite many difficulties, we must remind ourselves that, “This too shall pass.” That all things, relationships, and situations are in constant change. The pain of loss will also come to an end at some point. With all these changes, life creates new opportunities, experiences and relationships.

What Causes Suffering?Change in itself does not cause suffering, but rather the notion of attachment and aversion towards an outcome, our expectations of how things should be versus how things are, creates suffering.

“Pain + non-acceptance = suffering”

Learning to accept change and embrace impermanence allows us to flow freely with life.

Radical acceptance— a skill from Dialectical Behavior Therapy—teaches us simply to accept and acknowledge our reality. The saying, “Pain is inevitable, suffering is optional”, holds true for all of us. Once we accept, we can channel our energy and focus on coping and healing from the pain.

Pain will still be present, but it will not be unbearable.

The true essence of radical acceptance is not merely just saying, “I accept” something, but rather one must embrace and embody it.

To exercise radical acceptance, one must:

Accept our reality, ourselves, and our life the way it is and not for what we want them to be

Minimizing attachment and aversion towards outcomes and ideas – managing our expectations

Realizing and accepting what is and isn’t within our control

Living life without judgment

Being in the present moment and practicing mindfulness

Seeking HelpRadical acceptance takes time to understand and practice. If you are someone who is having trouble or someone who is going through a major life transition and/or struggling with mental health concerns, please reach out for help from a mental health professional.

It is a sign of strength, not weakness when we admit that we are stuck and suffering. Everyone—including yourself—deserves to live a meaningful life.

Save the DateThere will be no program in the Ballroom in July, but save the date for our program on Friday, August 4 at 1 p.m.

Small Group Classes Barbara Barr Bengen is having knee replacement in July and will not be holding small group classes for a while. Patti Gould is still holding small group classes

Meditation (Complimentary)Fridays in the Agate Room of the Arts & Crafts Center.

8:30 a.m. — Introduction (new attendees)

9 a.m. — Meditation

New attendees can register via email at reikinaturalhealingus@gmail.com.

First Degree ReikiAn introduction to Reiki, the history, and working with this energy.

Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15 at the home of Patti Gould.

For information or to register, email reikinaturalhealingus@gmail.com.

Reiki Second DegreeLearn next steps and fundamentals of this healing energy.

Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22 at the same location.

For information or to register, email reikinaturalhealingus@gmail.com.

To learn more about our classes and get updates by email, send an email to winsbaz@gmail.com to get on our email list.