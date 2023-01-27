Save the Date: Advanced Bionics for Hearing Loss — Monday, February 6, at 1 p.m. in the MountainView East Ballroom.

Please join Mircela Galindo of Advanced Bionics as she presents on hearing health, hearing loss, available options for your hearing needs including different types of hearing aids, cochlear implants and how to find an audiologist who will evaluate your current hearing status. If you or a loved one are currently struggling to understand in noisy environments or are feeling isolated and limited both socially and occupationally because of your hearing loss please join this important presentation to learn more about the next steps available.

This program is sponsored by the SaddleBrooke Discussion Group for Better Hearing which meets the second Friday of every month at 10 a.m. in the Sonoran Room of the MountainView Clubhouse. Questions may be directed by email to Jennifer Jefferis (jenjefferis4u@gmail.com) or Lyle Larson (lllarson72@gmail.com).