Learn all about immunizations from Brianne Spaeth, owner of Desert Life Pharmacy, on Monday, June 27 at 7 p.m. at Health Night Out in the MountainView Ballroom. Most people here in SaddleBrooke know Brianne Spaeth as the owner of Desert Life Pharmacy. Thousands of residents received their first and second Covid immunizations at the Saturday drive-through clinics organized by Senior Village last year.

Desert Life Pharmacy won the “Best Drug Store in Tucson” designation in 2021. Brianne also received a Congressional Award for her work with the Covid Clinics in SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch during the pandemic. In 2022, Desert Life received a Pharmacy Appreciation Award by AzPA (Arizona Pharmacy Association), and Brianne was nominated for Preceptor of the Year by the University of Arizona.

Brianne will discuss adult immunizations including, but not limited to, COVID updates and boosters. Brianne is a trusted and knowledgeable source who will address your concerns about the efficacy and side effects of immunizations. It will be a highly informative evening.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Brianne grew up in Centreville, Virginia, and fell in love with Arizona after visiting family here. She graduated from Arizona State University with a B.S. in Biology and earned her Doctorate in Pharmacology from the University of Arizona. She serves as a preceptor for the University of Arizona, Midwestern and Creighton Universities.

SaddleBrooke Health Night Out is pleased to host Brianne Spaeth, owner of Desert Life Pharmacy, on Monday, June 27 at 7 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom. Health Night Out offers a unique opportunity to meet and learn from highly skilled local doctors and practitioners about a variety of health issues.

The MountainView Bar & Grill is open on Monday night, so you can enjoy dinner and then join the group down the hall in the ballroom.