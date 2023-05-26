Brain health is becoming more and more prevalent. As we age, we start to notice small changes in our memory, brain fog and possibly more severe memory issues. There are many things we can do to help improve brain health. Nutrition, Exercise, supplements, puzzles and massage are just a few things that can help.

Neurotransmitters play a key role in brain health, memory, mood, sleep, digestion, bone health and more.

Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that carries messages between nerve cells in the brain and throughout your body. Dopamine is a type of neurotransmitter and hormone. It plays a role in many important body functions, including movement, memory and pleasurable reward and motivation. High or low levels of dopamine are associated with several mental health and neurological diseases.

Stimulating serotonin and dopamine can enhance brain wave activity, improve sleep and activate parasympathetic response. So, how do we stimulate these neurotransmitters and dopamine?

Massage has been studied and is known to stimulate Serotonin and Dopamine. Massage also reduces the stress hormone and allows your neurological system to function better.

Sports massage, Reflexology, Aromatherapy, foot and hand massage have all been studied and shown to help in a study published by the Applied Psychophysiological Biofeedback Journal in 2018.

Brain health is so important to aging. Massage can be an important part of keeping your brain stimulated and keeping those neurotransmitters stimulated.

