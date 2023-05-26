If you are experiencing symptoms of Alzheimer’s, Dementia, and poor brain health, you are not alone.

In 2023, according to the Alzheimer’s Association, 6.7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s.

Eleven million Americans provide unpaid care for those with Alzheimer’s and other types of Dementias.

Are you one of those caregivers? Because if you are, caregiving may be taking a toll on your mental and physical health as well.

Feelings of stress, anxiety, depression, frustration, irritability, insomnia, forgetfulness, headaches, decreased concentration and emotionally overwhelmed are often the red flags that indicate we need to take a look at the health of our brain and how we are (or not) taking care of ourselves.

Our sympathetic nervous system is activated by the stress and mental instability in our lives. We can find ourselves stuck in the “survival mode” of fight, flight and freeze. In that state, our life becomes very difficult to manage. We often use unhealthy coping mechanisms that create more challenges in our lives.

You can learn healthy skills such as, cognitive interventions, mindfulness techniques, self-care interventions, and other ways to activate the parasympathetic nervous system (our calm and relaxed state) to promote calmness, mood stability and improve both brain and physical health.

When your brain works right, you work right!

You can reach Blue Lemon Therapy and Coaching LLC at (520) 815-6901 or online at bluelemonhealthandwellness.com. Blue Lemon Therapy and Coaching LLC is located at 10132 N. Oracle Road, Suite 160, Oro Valley (in the business park behind the Fairfield Inn).