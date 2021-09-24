The Preventing Alzheimers with Cognitive Training (PACT) research study is partnering with the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke and the Wellness Integrated Network of SaddleBrooke in the fight to prevent Alzheimers. Included in the PACT study are Banner Hospital, Duke Health (Duke University Health Care), Clemson Institute for Engaged Aging, the University of Florida, the University of Northern Florida, and the University of Southern Florida. This study first began in 2018, with major funding coming from the National Institute of Health and the National Institute on Aging. Information on the PACT study can be found at www.pact.org.
The PACT study provides two elements. First, PACT provides the latest, most up-to-date information on Alzheimers and the preventions of Alzheimers. Secondly, the PACT study provides research on prevention of Alzheimers with cognitive training. The PACT study is also looking for volunteers to participate in the research at the Banner Alzheimers facility in Tucson.
The head of the Alzheimers Institute at Banner Hospital, Dr. Allan Anderson, will be speaking in SaddleBrooke at the First Friday Seminar on Friday, October 1 at 1:00pm in the Ballroom at the MountainView Clubhouse. The program is open to all SaddleBrooke residents. This exciting speaker will be jointly hosted by the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke, and the Wellness Integrated Network of SaddleBrooke. Residents are encouraged to come early to get parking and a seat.
For more information, contact the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke via email at rotarysbaz@gmail.com or the Wellness Integrated Network of SaddleBrooke at winsbaz@gmail.com, or call (520) 339-7400.