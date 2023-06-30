Anxiety can be challenging. The symptoms can be wide reaching and varied. Anxiety doesn’t have to be diagnosed as a disorder to create huge discomfort in our lives. Anxiety affects your whole being. It is a physiological, behavioral and psychological reaction all at once.

Some Symptoms of Anxiety/Panic are:

Rapid heartbeat

Sweating

Nausea

Feeling like you cannot breathe

Head/Stomach Ache

Dry mouth

Restlessness

Being easily fatigued

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Difficulty concentrating

Irritability

Muscle tension

Difficulties with sleep

The focus of anxiety is more internal than external. It is often described as a state of apprehension and uneasiness. I t appears in different forms and different levels of intensity. It can range in severity of mere twinges of uneasiness to a full-blown panic attack, which may include heart palpitations, disorientation, and terror. Anxiety that is not connected with any particular situation and “comes out of the blue” is often called free- floating anxiety or in more severe instances, a spontaneous panic attack.

Our sympathetic nervous system is activated by fear and anxiety. We can find ourselves stuck in the “survival mode” of fight, flight, and freeze. That hyper-aroused state can increase our symptoms and frequency of anxiety. We often use unhealthy coping strategies such as using drugs (marijuana), drinking, smoking, over-eating, avoidance, anger, over-sleeping and other compulsive behaviors to manage anxiety.

Are you experiencing anxiety? Increased prices, health concerns for ourselves and loved ones, violence in the news, loneliness, loss of friends and limited social connections are common sources of anxiety.

How can you lower the anxiety? By learning healthy coping skills such as, cognitive, and nutritional interventions, mindfulness techniques, and self-care techniques; you are able to reduce your levels of anxiety, achieve a sense of calmness, gain mood stability, and have improved physical health.

You can reach Blue Lemon Therapy and Coaching LLC at (520) 815-6901 or online at bluelemonhealthandwellness.com. Blue Lemon Therapy and Coaching LLC is located at 10132 N. Oracle Road, Suite 160, Oro Valley (in the business park behind the Fairfield Inn). Call Dr. Bricker for a 30-minutecomplimentary meet and greet appointment at (520) 815-6901.