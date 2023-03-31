Stress. Anxiety. Fatigue. Words that have become too frequent in our daily lives. Words that describe what we are going through, yet managing these words can feel insurmountable.

Stress can overtake your life, without you even knowing. It can start feeling like “the norm” until one day you look around and wonder, “How did I get so stressed out?” Stress can affect your weight, your sleep, your health and your overall personality. Fatigue can set in, and you find yourself snapping for no reason or becoming irritated at the smallest things.

This is your sympathetic nervous system telling you that it is overtaxed, and it needs a break. Your sympathetic nervous system telling your body that it needs to be “ready to go” at a moment’s notice, because you haven’t told it turn off and relax. Years of this stress and anxiety can drain your body and mind. Causing brain fog, sleepless nights, and issues with digestion.

It’s time to take care of your body and mind. Massage is one of the best ways to help your body turn off your sympathetic nervous system and turn on your parasympathetic. When the body is massaged blood and lymph circulation is increased moving vital nutrients and oxygen throughout the body to organs and muscles. When massaged with a moderate to light pressure, massage engages with the parasympathetic nervous system and helps your body release and recover.

It is not only important to get a moderate to light massage, your brain and body need to be able to rest and recover from what is thrown at it, day after day.

Don’t wait until you are desperate! A regular relaxation massage is a way to keep yourself sleeping well, digesting properly, heart healthy and clearing all the brain fog!

You can reach Transform Wellness + at (520) 771-1514. Visit the website, online at transformwellnessplus.com. Transform Wellness + is located at 15920 N Oracle Rd., Ste. 170 Tucson, AZ 85739 (next to the Golden Goose).