Many of us have struggled with this question for many years and wonder if we are wasting our time and money or even potentially doing harm. The common comment “expensive urine” comes to mind.

The answer is quite simple for someone like me working in the health and medical fields (not always the same!) for many decades, it’s unequivocally YES. YES, we need them! Yet, there are important distinctions that need to me made. Everyone is different and our needs change depending on many factors such as age, sex, diet, lifestyle, injuries, sleep quality, genetics, constitution and chronic versus acute illness. We call it biological individuality.

But there are some solid basics that we can all follow and need to understand.

First, the demands on the human body, and likely all creatures for that matter, have increased the stress load and subsequent nutrient needs dramatically over the last generation. The amount of electrical pollution and chemicals in our environment that are used in everyday living is overwhelming, our natural detoxification mechanisms that require antioxidants and nutrients like B vitamins and glutathione are critical for the liver and millions of reactions per second in our cells and tissues. We have around 100,000 approved new chemicals in our lives since the 1940’s with many being untested or “innocent until proven guilty”, which has been a health disaster in this country.

Second, this dramatic change to our food, air and water not only require far greater amounts of nutrients to offset the assault, it’s made our ability to get those nutrients harder. That is, the food we now consume is much less nutrient-dense, and harder to digest, leaving us needing more support. “Far-From-Pooping” and “Fast Food Nation” are two of the many best sellers bring this point home. We now see millions trying to keep up with juicing, organics and supplements. A dramatic example is that a simple can of spinach from the fertile California fields in the 1930’s had 50 times more iron than today. The food most of us and our ancestors ate before the 1980’s was different, comparable to organic foods today and these digest better, supporting proper assimilation and elimination, which are indeed keys to health.

Since organic foods are not always available (almost never when eating out) and the label itself is being corrupted by big business and government, we need to take measures to insure our health. Health is wealth and is 100 percent reliant on what we subject our bodies to.

Luckily, quality companies still exist for now that make it much easier to support our increased nutrient needs with key basics like a multi-vitamin-mineral with quality, active ingredients; omega-3 rich safe and effective oils, probiotic bacteria strains and extra antioxidants to replace what we’re missing. This protects our skin, improves brain and immune function and decreases allergy symptoms, for example.

The supplement industry was saved in the 1990’s by the Dietary Supplement Health & Education Act (DSHEA) and though under threat again today, most OTC products are Okay. Better brands that many consider pharmaceutical grade are still available through health professionals as well. And some doctors like yours-truly even offer intravenous nutrient drips when a boost is needed, as extra protection and during times of illness, travel or dehydration.

Dr. Brad West is a Naturopathic Physician. He lives, works and plays in SaddleBrooke with his lovely wife Lauren, parents Jim and Pat, brother Dennis and fur-baby, Romeo, the tuxedo cat. For more information, visit drbradwest.us.