At least one in 10 American adults have type 2 diabetes, but in the over 65 population, the rate is more than one in four. Both numbers are predicted to skyrocket because one in three Americans is at risk of graduating from prediabetes to type two diabetes.
Experts estimate that at least 90 percent of type 2 diabetes cases are preventable. That means you can take conscious actions to reverse prediabetes. The same steps can help you effectively manage the disease.
Diabetes is a condition where the body can't naturally control the amount of glucose (sugar) in the blood. Blood sugar levels rise and, in turn, cause medical complications. Diabetes is one of the leading causes of disability and death in the United States. When left uncontrolled, it can cause blindness, nerve damage, kidney disease, and other severe health problems.
The good news is that making healthy changes can significantly reduce your disease risk. To help prevent type 2 diabetes, focus on a nutritious diet, strive for a healthy weight, and get more physically active.
Healthful eating is an essential ingredient for preventing and managing diabetes, and small dietary changes can make a significant impact. Incorporate these six tips for a healthier diet.
1. Center your diet on minimally processed foods
There are lots of exceptionally healthy processed foods, including frozen vegetables, yogurt, and canned beans. When you pick up a package, review the ingredients. If you can find all of them in the store, and the product doesn't contain an excessive amount of added sugar, it is likely a healthy option.
2. Consume six or more servings of vegetables daily
Begin your meal planning with vegetables, and remember that all vegetables count: raw, cooked, fresh, frozen, pureed, and even dehydrated. Try to make your choices from the full-color spectrum: dark green, bright, and light.
3. Pump up the pulses
Because of their health benefits, beans and legumes deserve recognition as superfoods. They are rich in protein, iron, fiber, potassium, folate, and antioxidants. They are also naturally low in sodium and cholesterol-free. As a bonus, their fiber content makes them a diabetes-friendly food.
4. Snack on nuts
A handful of nuts can promote health when they replace other snacks like crackers and chips. Unsalted almonds, walnuts, peanuts, cashews, pistachios, pecans are all nutrient powerhouses and provide a dose of fiber, too.
5. Enjoy one to two cups of fruit daily
Though fruits contain natural sugars, they also offer an abundance of plant nutrients that support our bodies' health and those of the tiny living organisms in our guts. Berries are the superstars of fruit, but so are oranges, bananas, and watermelon--enjoy the season's fruits. If you choose dry or low-moisture fruits like dates, keep in mind that the portion size is much smaller.
6. Try something new
The Nutrition Hub found on the American Diabetes Association website includes an abundance of recipes, meal planning and grocery list tools, and a healthy eating blog. (Visit https://www.diabetesfoodhub.org/.)
If you need support in making changes, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention operates the National Diabetes Prevention Program. The program provides a full year of support as you learn to eat healthfully. You will also learn how to add physical activity to your routine, stay motivated, and solve problems that get in the way of your goals. This program is proven to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes. Participants 60+ years in age who lost 5 to 7 percent of their body weight and added 150 minutes of exercise per week cut their risk of developing type 2 diabetes by up to 71 percent. To determine if you are eligible to participate, see testimonials from past participants, and find an in-person program in Tucson, visit https://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/prevention/lcp-details.html.
For individuals with diabetes, choosing nutritious foods and watching portion sizes helps to control blood sugar levels. A registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN) can help people with diabetes learn how to get the nutrients they need. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Internet tool "Find an Expert" is an exceptional resource. (Check out https://www.eatright.org/find-an-expert.)
Nancy Teeter is a registered dietitian and SaddleBrooke resident. She is committed to providing trustworthy information to the community.