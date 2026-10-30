When you lift the knee, the hip flexes, the foot clears the floor, and the heel or whole foot can land cleanly. The brain gets a clear job: attention on the lift, movement that is big enough to count and the fuel of a body that is still being asked to work. This is metabolic neuroplasticity in one step—no stagnancy, just the loop that keeps hiring.

Habit-Build Guide (Two Weeks)

Pair it with something you already do. Every time you stand up from a chair, lift one knee, then the other, five times each side. Heel down, then step. Add it to the walk to the car or the mailbox. One high-knee step every ten ordinary steps. Count out loud if it helps the attention stay on the lift. Mark the days you do it. A check on the calendar or a note in your phone is enough. After fourteen days the lift starts to arrive without the reminder. Keep the dose small enough that you will still do it on a busy day. Five lifts beat a plan you skip.

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Practice where you live and work—Oracle Road, Oro Valley or in Tucson. The same cue that frees the foot also keeps the person who runs the household or the business able to show up.

For more information, call or text (520) 275-8755 or visit libertyscience.com. Liberty Science—life, business and health advisory. Your brain is still hiring.

Classes are available in the Vermillion room (dance floor) of the HOA-1 Clubhouse on Tuesday and Thursday, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Classes include voice training.)