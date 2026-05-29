This article is the first installment in a two-part series on enrolling in Medicare. For a comprehensive understanding of the enrollment process, please refer to the following month’s issue of this publication, which will feature Part 2 and provide detailed guidance on how to enroll in Medicare.

Medicare is a federal health insurance program primarily for people aged sixty-five and older, as well as certain younger individuals with disabilities or specific medical conditions. The two components, Medicare Part A (Hospital Insurance) and Part B (Medical Insurance), provide coverage for hospital stays, doctor visits, outpatient care, and preventive services. Enrolling in Medicare is a straightforward and simple process if you know the steps, deadlines, and requirements involved. This article will guide you through the enrollment process, ensuring you get the coverage you need at the right time without paying penalties for missing important enrollment timelines.

Understanding Medicare Part A and Part B

Medicare Part A covers inpatient hospital care, skilled nursing facility care, hospice care, and some home health services. Most people qualify for Part A premium-free if they or their spouse worked and paid Medicare taxes for at least forty quarters or 10 years. Part B covers outpatient care, doctor services, preventive services and medical supplies. Unlike Part A, Part B requires a monthly premium based on your income.

Eligibility for Medicare

You are eligible for Medicare if you are 65 or older, a U.S. citizen or legal resident, or if you have a qualifying disability or medical condition. Those claiming Social Security or Railroad Retirement Board benefits will be automatically enrolled in Part A and B three months before turning sixty-five. If you do not claim Social Security or Railroad Retirement benefits, you must apply for Medicare Parts A and B.

Do Not Delay Enrolling: The enrollment process will take about one month from the time you submit your enrollment application.

Your Initial Enrollment Period (IEP) is a seven-month window that begins three months before your 65th birthday, includes your birthday month, and ends three months after.

If you enroll during the three months before your birth month, your coverage will begin the first day of your birth month. If your birthday is the first day of the month, your coverage will start the first day of the prior month. Enrolling during this period helps avoid late enrollment penalties and ensures seamless coverage. If you miss your IEP, you may enroll during the General Enrollment Period (January 1–March 31): your coverage starts the first of the following month. There are penalties involved for missing enrollment periods that you’ll want to avoid. If you are employed, contact Human Resources or your plan administrator to learn what is required of you as you near your entry into Medicare.

Leah Kari specializes in showing Medicare beneficiaries their insurance options. Reach Leah for comments at (520) 484-3807 (TTY users dial 711) or email leah@leahkarisolutions.com.

Enrolling in Medicare

Part Two

Medicare is a federal health insurance program primarily for people aged sixty-five and older, as well as certain younger individuals with disabilities or specific medical conditions. The two components, Medicare Part A (Hospital Insurance) and Part B (Medical Insurance), provide coverage for hospital stays, doctor visits, outpatient care and preventive services. Enrolling in Medicare is a straightforward and simple process if you know the steps, deadlines, and requirements involved. This article will guide you through the enrollment process, ensuring you get the coverage you need at the right time without paying penalties for missing important enrollment timelines.

Understanding Medicare Part A and Part B

Medicare Part A covers inpatient hospital care, skilled nursing facility care, hospice care, and some home health services. Most people qualify for Part A premium-free if they or their spouse worked and paid Medicare taxes for at least forty quarters or 10 years. Part B covers outpatient care, doctor services, preventive services and medical supplies. Unlike Part A, Part B requires a monthly premium based on your income.

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Eligibility for Medicare

You are eligible for Medicare if you are sixty-five or older, a U.S. citizen or legal resident, or if you have a qualifying disability or medical condition. Those claiming Social Security or Railroad Retirement Board benefits will be automatically enrolled in Part A and B three months before turning 65. If you do not claim Social Security or Railroad Retirement benefits, you must apply for Medicare Parts A and B.

Do Not Delay Enrolling: The enrollment process will take about one month from the time you submit your enrollment application.

Your Initial Enrollment Period (IEP) is a seven-month window that begins three months before your 65th birthday, includes your birthday month, and ends three months after.

If you enroll during the three months before your birth month, your coverage will begin the first day of your birth month. If your birthday is the first day of the month, your coverage will start the first day of the prior month. Enrolling during this period helps avoid late enrollment penalties and ensures seamless coverage. If you miss your IEP, you may enroll during the General Enrollment Period (January 1–March 31): your coverage starts the first of the following month. There are penalties involved for missing enrollment periods that you’ll want to avoid.

How to Enroll

Automatic Enrollment: If you are receiving Social Security or Railroad Retirement Board (RRB) benefits, you will automatically be enrolled in Part A and Part B. You will receive your red, white, and blue Medicare card by mail about three months before your 65th birthday. You’ll need your Medicare card to enroll in the health plan of your choosing and your coverage will begin the first day of your birth month. As a reminder, those whose birthdays fall on the first day of the birth month will have their Medicare benefit begin the month prior. Manual Enrollment: If you are not claiming your Social Security or RRB benefit, you must apply. Enroll online at the Social Security Administration website (ssa.gov/medicare), or by phone at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY: 1 800 325 0778.) If you worked for a railroad, contact RRB.gov or call the RRB at 1 877 772 5772 (TTY: 1 312 751 4701.) Required Documentation: Be prepared to provide your Social Security number, basic information about yourself, and proof of citizenship or legal residency. Confirm Your Coverage: After you enroll, expect your Medicare card and welcome package to arrive about one month later. Review your red white, and blue Medicare card to ensure your information is correct. Once you have the card in hand, you are able to enroll in the healthcare plan of your choice.

Special Enrollment Periods

If you have health coverage through your employer or your spouse's employer, you may be able to delay enrolling in Part B without penalty. Once that coverage ends, you have an eight-month Special Enrollment Period to sign up for Part B.

Tips for Enrolling

Do not delay enrollment. Start the process early to avoid gaps in coverage or penalties.

Use the Social Security Administration’s online tools for convenience and speed.

Access medicare.gov or call Medicare at 1 800 633 4227 (TTY: 1 877 486 2048) or your local State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) at 1 800 432 4040 for comprehensive resources and support. Additionally, a trusted licensed insurance agent or broker will provide information to aid in understanding the enrollment process.

Keep records of your enrollment confirmation and Medicare card.

Conclusion

Enrolling in Medicare Part A and Part B is an important milestone for securing your health coverage as you age. By understanding the eligibility requirements, enrollment periods, and application process, you can ensure a smooth transition to Medicare. If you have questions or need assistance, reach out to Social Security, your local SHIP office, or visit medicare.gov for comprehensive resources and support.

Leah Kari specializes in showing Medicare beneficiaries their insurance options. Reach Leah for comments at 520-484-3807 TTY users dial 711) or email leah@leahkarisolutions.com.